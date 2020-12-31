Volkswagen's Virtus sedan, currently sold in South America, has been spotted testing in India. It is unlikely to be launched here, but the company will replace the Vento with a new car based on the MQB platform. This company might be testing components that will make their way to the upcoming vehicle, including their reaction to Indian fuel and road conditions.

Exteriors Volkswagen Virtus: At a glance

The Volkswagen Virtus comes with a sloping roofline, a unique bumper with large foglamps and DRLs, a chrome-finished grille, and sleek headlights. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch wheels. It also gets Passat-like wide taillights and an upturned boot lip. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,650mm, a length of 4,480mm, and a 521-liter boot space.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Virtus has a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, as well as steering mounted controls with paddle shifters. The sedan houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console - similar to the one seen on the India-specific T-Roc. Multiple airbags, a parking camera, and advanced driver aids are also available for the safety of the passengers.

Power Power and performance

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 128.2hp/200Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm, and another 1.6-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The India-bound sedan will reportedly get a 1.0-liter TSI petrol mill that churns out 108.4hp/175Nm.

Information What about the pricing?