Japanese automaker Honda is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on its BS6-compliant Unicorn motorcycle in India. This deal is valid on EMI purchases via ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and Standard Chartered Debit as well as Credit Cards. The cashback can be availed while booking the bike online as well. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Unicorn: At a glance

Honda Unicorn is built on a diamond type frame and has a simple look. It features a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on 18-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It comes in Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black colors.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Unicorn draws power from a BS6-compliant 162.7cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET). The mill generates 12.73hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm, a peak torque of 14Nm at 5,000rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Unicorn is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability