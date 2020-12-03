BMW has introduced the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition in India at Rs. 42.30 lakh. The bookings for this exclusive model will commence on December 7 and only 24 units will be up for grabs. As for the key highlights, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow has BMW's high-gloss 'Shadowline' design package along with 'M' Performance parts. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow: At a glance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition features a glossy-black M grille with mesh patterns, a large air intake, and sleek LED lights on the front and rear. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and new 18-inch Y-spoke-styled M forged wheels. It will be available in Alpine White and Black Sapphire color options.

Information Power and performance

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow edition draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 188hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow offers a premium cabin, featuring sport seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and wireless charging. It also sports a 12.3-inch multi-information display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. For safety, the sedan offers six airbags, a rear-view camera, as well as ABS with EBD, among other features.

Information How much does it cost?