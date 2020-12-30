Deliveries of Nissan's Magnite SUV, which was launched in India on December 2, have begun. The Japanese auto giant has also announced that the car will become costlier by up to 5% from January 2021. While the base variant will receive a price-hike of Rs. 55,000, the revised variant-wise price list is yet to be revealed. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a sporty look, featuring an octagonal blacked-out grille with chrome surrounds, a muscular bonnet, silver-colored skid plates, and sleek swept-back headlights. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that generates 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that comes in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and a rear-view camera for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

