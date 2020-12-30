Italian automaker Benelli has launched its Leoncino 500 Trail motorcycle in the US. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-looking exposed design, tall handlebars, and comes with wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires. The rest of the bike is similar to the BS4-compliant Leoncino 500 that was sold in India. Here's our roundup.

Design Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail: At a glance

The Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, tall handlebars, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which are covered with Metzeler Tourance tires.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail draws power from a 499cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 48hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a lateral shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?