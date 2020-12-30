Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 05:20 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Benelli has launched its Leoncino 500 Trail motorcycle in the US.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-looking exposed design, tall handlebars, and comes with wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires.
The rest of the bike is similar to the BS4-compliant Leoncino 500 that was sold in India.
Here's our roundup.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, tall handlebars, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors.
The bike packs a digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which are covered with Metzeler Tourance tires.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail draws power from a 499cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 48hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a lateral shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.
In the US, the Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail carries a price-tag of $6,499 (approximately Rs. 4.76 lakh). However, no details regarding the pricing and availability of the scrambler in India are currently available.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.