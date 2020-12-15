According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) can kill the novel coronavirus efficiently, quickly, and cheaply. The new innovation can be installed in air conditioning and water systems. Published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology, it assessed the disinfection efficiency of UV-LED irradiation at different wavelengths on a virus from the family of coronaviruses, including the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2.

"The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus," said Hadas Mamane, co-author of the study from the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in the US.

Scientists say to disinfect a surface, manpower is needed along with time for the chemicals to act on the surface. "We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light. We killed the viruses using cheaper and more readily available LED bulbs, which consume little energy and do not contain mercury like regular bulbs," Mamane said.

With necessary adjustments, the bulbs can be installed in air conditioning, vacuum, and water systems, and thereby be able to efficiently disinfect large surfaces and spaces. "Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilize the air sucked in and then emitted into the room," Mamane added.

