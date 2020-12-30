Land Rover's most-affordable offering, the Discovery Sport, was showing its age against the new competitors. However, to change things around, the company had launched the facelifted Discovery Sport earlier this year, arming the SUV with extensive updates. It now sits on a new platform, featuring refreshed exteriors and a reworked cabin with welcome tech features. But is it worth it? Here is our review.

Exteriors Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) : At a glance

Land Rover has altered the personality of the Discovery Sport while still keeping the family look intact. The SUV gets a new face courtesy a more aggressive looking bumper, a set of new LED headlamps, and an updated grille. The rear styling has also been tweaked with the revised LED taillamps providing a sporty look.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Compared to the exteriors, the interiors have seen a more radical shift with a new dashboard and a digital instrument cluster. There is a 10-inch touchscreen console along with rotary climate control knobs, which are a joy to use. Quality has seen a big jump with open-pore wood, leather and metal being used generously. The overall space on offer is better than its rivals.

Features What are the new features available?

In terms of equipment, the facelifted Discovery Sport gets a 11-speaker Meridian audio system, 12-way electrically-adjustable front seats, digital dials, leather upholstery, ClearSight rear-view mirror, heated ORVMs, powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, smartphone connectivity, six airbags and more. Unlike its rivals, the Discovery Sport continues to be offered in a 5+2 configuration, which adds value to its appeal.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Discovery Sport (facelift) gets a 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engine, with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system available as standard. The diesel engine develops 180hp/430Nm. It is much more refined and the power delivery is smooth. Even the gearbox is less lethargic and shifts happen quickly. What you will also like is the tough suspension, which handles bad roads very well.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?