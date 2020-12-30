Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 02:38 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW Motorrad has teased a new M5 CS model as a lighter and more powerful version of the M5 Competition. It should debut in early-2021 and go on sale later in the same year.
As for the highlights, it will have a sporty look, featuring a bronze-accented kidney grille and "motorsport-style" yellow headlamps. It will run on a 626hp, 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine.
The BMW M5 CS will sport an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a kidney grille surrounded by bronze accents, "motorsport-style" yellow headlamps akin to the M8 Gran Coupe, and a satin black paintwork.
The vehicle will be flanked by B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, red carbon-ceramic brake calipers, and aluminium wheels with wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. It should weigh at 1,919kg.
The BMW M5 CS will draw power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates 626hp of maximum power. The mill should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a dedicated rear-wheel-drive drift mode.
No details regarding the interiors of the BMW M5 CS are currently available. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with sport seats, CS badging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The sedan will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras should be available for passengers' safety.
The BMW M5 CS is likely to be launched in early-2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the M5 Competition, which starts at $1,10,000 (approximately Rs. 80.6 lakh).
