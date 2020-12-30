BMW Motorrad has teased a new M5 CS model as a lighter and more powerful version of the M5 Competition. It should debut in early-2021 and go on sale later in the same year. As for the highlights, it will have a sporty look, featuring a bronze-accented kidney grille and "motorsport-style" yellow headlamps. It will run on a 626hp, 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine.

Exteriors BMW M5 CS: At a glance

The BMW M5 CS will sport an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a kidney grille surrounded by bronze accents, "motorsport-style" yellow headlamps akin to the M8 Gran Coupe, and a satin black paintwork. The vehicle will be flanked by B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, red carbon-ceramic brake calipers, and aluminium wheels with wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. It should weigh at 1,919kg.

Information Power and performance

The BMW M5 CS will draw power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates 626hp of maximum power. The mill should come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a dedicated rear-wheel-drive drift mode.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the BMW M5 CS are currently available. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with sport seats, CS badging, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras should be available for passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?