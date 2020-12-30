Czech automaker Skoda is planning to launch its Vision IN compact SUV in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, a production-specific test mule of the car has been spotted testing, showing its key design aspects. According to the video, it will have a butterfly grille with vertical slats, a wide central air vent, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Skoda Vision IN: At a glance

The Skoda Vision IN will be built on the company's MQB A0-IN modular platform. It will sport a butterfly grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, and a wide central air dam. For lighting, there will be sleek LED headlights with indicators below them and wrap-around L-shaped LED taillamps. The car will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Skoda Vision IN will draw power from a Karoq-sourced, BS6-compliant, 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine that generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Skoda Vision IN will get a 5-seater cabin with a sloping center console, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The car will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard safety features will be available to ensure the passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?