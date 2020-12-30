Tata Motors will unveil its Gravitas SUV in India on Republic Day i.e. January 26. It will be positioned at the top of the company's SUV line-up and shall share its mechanical specifications as well as underpinnings with the Harrier model. The upcoming Gravitas will offer a sporty design with an upmarket cabin, and will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Gravitas: At a glance

Tata Gravitas will be built on the company's OMEGA platform. It will have a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, projector headlights, and designer alloy wheels. A large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, a huge windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps will be present on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,741mm, and a length of 4,661mm.

Information Power and performance

Much like the Harrier, the Gravitas SUV will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 167.67hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Gravitas will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather upholstery, an oak brown dual-tone dashboard, a JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. The car will pack a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, parking cameras, and other standard safety features will also be available.

Information What about the pricing?