Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 11:51 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors will unveil its Gravitas SUV in India on Republic Day i.e. January 26. It will be positioned at the top of the company's SUV line-up and shall share its mechanical specifications as well as underpinnings with the Harrier model.
The upcoming Gravitas will offer a sporty design with an upmarket cabin, and will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine.
Here's our roundup.
Tata Gravitas will be built on the company's OMEGA platform. It will have a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, projector headlights, and designer alloy wheels.
A large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, a huge windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps will be present on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,741mm, and a length of 4,661mm.
Much like the Harrier, the Gravitas SUV will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 167.67hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Gravitas will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather upholstery, an oak brown dual-tone dashboard, a JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
The car will pack a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, parking cameras, and other standard safety features will also be available.
The Tata Gravitas will be unveiled on January 26, 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry some premium over the Harrier which falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 13.84-20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.