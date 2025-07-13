Ravindra Jadeja attains this Test double with third successive fifty

Ravindra Jadeja has continued his stellar form with the bat, scoring his third consecutive fifty in the ongoing Test series between India and England . The veteran southpaw hit a gritty 72 versus England on Day 3 of the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Jadeja's innings was marked by patience and maturity, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings. During the knock, Jadeja went past 1,500 runs in away Tests and attained an elite double.

DYK Jadeja joins Kapil, Shastri With his latest fifty, Jadeja has raced to 1,534 runs from 32 away Tests at 36.52. In addition to one ton, he has hit 12 fifties in away Tests. His tally with the ball in these games read 83 scalps at 36-plus (5W: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kapil Dev (2,438 runs and 215 wickets) and Ravi Shastri (2,101 runs and 78 wickets) are the only other Indian all-rounders with the double of 1,500 runs and 50 wickets in away Tests.

Celebration Three fifties on the trot Jadeja's 72 came from 131 balls. He hit 8 fours and a six. The 36-year-old all-rounder has been in sublime form with the bat this series, having scored a fifty (89 & 69*) in both innings of the Edgbaston Test. Notably, this is the first time in his career that Jadeja has scored three 50-plus scores in a single Test series. He had previously scored two fifties in a series but never three.