Simon Doull has slammed the Indian team management for sending Mohammed Siraj as a night watchman vs New Zealand

Simon Doull criticizes India's decision to send Siraj as nightwatchman

By Rajdeep Saha 06:43 pm Nov 01, 202406:43 pm

What's the story Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has slammed the Indian team management for sending Mohammed Siraj as a night watchman in the 3rd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. The move came on Day 1 when Siraj was dismissed for a golden duck by Ajaz Patel. The dismissal came in the penultimate over of the day's play after Yashasvi Jaiswal was bowled out. From 78/1, India were reduced to 82/4 as Virat Kohli was run out after Siraj's dismissal.

Strategy questioned

Doull questions choice of Siraj over Ashwin

Doull slammed the Indian team management for picking Siraj over Ravichandran Ashwin in difficult spin conditions. He said on Sports18, "Why not Ravichandran Ashwin? If you're going to have a player out in the middle that has to be able to play, you can't just send a bowler out there for the sake of sending a bowler out there." Doull opined Ashwin would have been a better option considering his batting abilities.

Player proficiency

Doull emphasizes need for player who can handle spin

Doull further stressed on the need of a player who can handle spin and survive tricky periods. He was disappointed with the decision to send out a player who usually bats at 10 or 11 and isn't proficient against spin in turning conditions. After Siraj's dismissal, Kohli was run out in the last over, leaving India at 86/4 after 19 overs with Shubman Gill (31) and Rishabh Pant (1) still batting.

Agreement

Shastri agrees with Doull's criticism

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also echoed Doull's criticism of sending Siraj as a nightwatchman. He also suggested Ashwin would have been a better choice. "If they had to send someone, then someone like Ashwin should have been out there. Not only Ashwin is totally capable, can't call him a nightwatchman," said Shastri on air during commentary.