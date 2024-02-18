Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered his second Test double-ton (Source: X/@ICC)

All-round India thrash England in Rajkot Test, gain 2-1 lead

What's the story India have thrashed England by 434 runs in the third Test in Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match affair. While Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja starred with tons in India's first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double-ton headlined India's second innings. It was a combined effort from Indian bowlers as England were folded for just 122 while chasing 557. Here are the stats.

A look at the match summary

India compiled a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit and Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. India declared their second innings at 430/4 thanks to Jaiswal (214*) and Shubman Gill (91). England never got going in their fourth innings as they were folded on Day 4.

Rohit

Rohit slams his 11th century, 3rd versus England

While Rohit was watchful, he kept finding the odd boundaries. He smashed 131 from 196 balls. This was Rohit's 11th century in Tests as he owns 3,977 runs at 45.20 (50s: 16). 2,242 of his runs have come in home Tests at 62.27. He slammed his 3rd ton versus England, racing to 987 runs. The opener managed 19 runs in his second outing.

Jadeja

Jadeja scored a brilliant 112

Jadeja faced 225 balls for his 112. En route to his ton, Jadeja also went past 7,000 First-Class runs (7,101). This was his fourth Test ton. Meanwhile, he surpassed 3,000 Test runs shortly after bringing up his century (3,005). Jadeja slammed his second hundred against England as the tally also includes six fifties. He also completed 1,000 Test runs versus England.

Jurel

Dhruv Jurel scripts this record

Debutant Dhruv Jurel scored 46 off 104 balls in India's first innings. He recorded the second-highest score by a designated Indian keeper in his maiden Test innings. The dasher has now raced to 836 FC runs, averaging 46-plus. His only FC ton to date was a fiery 249-run knock versus Nagaland in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Wood

A fine spell from Wood

Wood returned with figures of 4/114 in the first innings. He went wicket-less in his second outing. Playing his 33rd Test match, Wood has amassed 108 wickets at 30.41. Wood has raced to 53 Test wickets from 26 away (home of opposition) matches. This was Wood's third Test against India and he has returned with nine scalps at 40.44.

Duckett

A stunning 153 from Duckett

Duckett scored 153 off 151 balls in England's first innings. Notably, Duckett recorded the fastest 150 against India in India in this century, off 139 balls. With this ton, Duckett has raced to 1,409 Test runs at 44.03. This was his third Test ton. En route to his record-breaking ton, Duckett also went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket (9,557).

Gill

Third 50-plus score against England for Gill

Gill ended up scoring 91 off 151 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes). He missed out on his second hundred of the series as he scored a match-winning 104 in the preceding game in Visakhapatnam. This was overall Gill's fifth fifty in Test cricket and a third one at home (100s: 3). He has now raced to 1,292 runs from 23 Tests at 32.3.

Jaiswal

Another double-ton from Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, brought up his second double-hundred in Test cricket. His maiden one came in the preceding game in Visakhapatnam. The youngster now has three 150-plus scores in his first 13 Test innings. He has raced to 861 Test runs averaging 71.75. En route, Jaiswal has also raced past 2,500 FC runs (2,706).

Sixes

Joint-most sixes in a Test innings

Jaiswal, who hammered 12 sixes en route to his knock, equaled Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record for most Test sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal also became the first batter to hit 20 sixes in a bilateral Test series (now 22). He went past Rohit, who hammered 19 maximums in the 2019 home series against South Africa.

Records

Jaiswal also scripts these records

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal became the third Indian to convert his first three Test tons into 150-plus scores. Jaiswal also became the third Indian to hammer two double-tons in a bilateral Test series. He joined Virat Kohli (versus Sri Lanka, 2017) and Vinoo Mankad (vs New Zealand, 1955). Jaiswal also became the first Indian to hammer two Test double-tons against England.

Landmark

Jasiwal goes past Ganguly

Jaiswal has now raced to 545 runs in this series as his previous scores read 10, 17, 209, 15, and 80. He has surpassed Sourav Ganguly in terms of most runs by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. Jaiswal now also owns the third-most runs by an Indian opener in a bilateral Test series.

Sarfaraz

Twin fifties on debut for Sarfaraz

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan bagged the opportunity with both hands as he backed his 62 from the first innings with an unbeaten 68 off 72 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes). He became just the fourth Indian to hammer twin 50-plus scores on Test debut. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has now raced past 4,000 FC runs (4,042). He averages 70-plus in the format (50s: 13, 100s: 14).

Sixes record

Record sixes in an innings and a Test match

India smashed 18 sixes in their second innings. As per Cricbuzz, India have smashed their highest number of sixes in an innings. India's tally of 48 sixes is now the most for any team in a bilateral Test series. India's previous best record in terms of sixes in a series was 47 against the Proteas at home in 2019.

Ashwin

Ashwin becomes second-fastest bowler to claim 500 scalps

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. Meanwhile, Ashwin became the ninth bowler to claim 500 scalps. He is also the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to claim 500-plus wickets. Ashwin owns 348 scalps on home soil.

500

Jadeja completes 500 wickets in First-Class cricket

Jadeja added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he completed 500 wickets in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his first scalp on Day 3. After claiming two scalps in the first innings, Jadeja finished with a fifer in the second innings. He now owns 506 FC scalps, besides 287 in Tests. Versus England, he owns 63 scalps.

Information

13th five-wicket haul for Jadeja in Tests

Jadeja finished with 5/41 in the second innings to register his 13th career five-wicket haul. As mentioned, he owns 287 scalps at 24.14. Jadeja also surpassed 200 wickets on home soil. He has 206 wickets at 20.77. He has 11 five-wicket hauls at home.

India

Biggest win for India in terms of runs

As per Cricbuzz, India's 434-run win is now their biggest in the format in terms of runs. India's previous biggest win was by 372 runs versus New Zealand at the Wankhede in 2021. England recorded their second-heaviest defeat in the longest format (runs). England's heaviest defeat remains 562 vs Australia at The Oval in 1934.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Stokes in 100th appearance

It's only the second instance of Ben Stokes losing back-to-back Test matches as captain. The first came against Australia at Edgabston and Lord's in 2023. Meanwhile, Stokes featured in his 100th Test. He became the 16th Englishman to complete a century of Tests.