England bring in Mark Wood for Rajkot Test versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 01:55 pm Feb 14, 202401:55 pm

What's the story England have brought in pacer Mark Wood in their starting XI for the third Test versus India in Rajkot. Wood, who played the first match, was left out as the visitors favored spinner Shoaib Bashir and brought in James Anderson. However, Wood will now partner Anderson in the pace attack for the third Test, starting on Thursday. Here are the details.

England's XI for the Rajkot Test

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Anderson and Wood to lead the pace attack

England, who went with one pacer each in their first two Test matches, have decided to go in with two options in Rajkot. Anderson bowled well in the second Test and will lead the attack. Wood went wicketless in the first Test match, which England won. This time he will be keen to be an able support cast with his raw pace.

England have three spin options

England have three spin options in Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and Joe Root. Hartley, who made his debut in this series, has been the pick of the Englishmen with the ball.