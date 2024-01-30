England played three spinners in Hyderabad

Will England introduce an all-spin attack against India in Visakhapatnam?

By Parth Dhall 08:04 pm Jan 30, 202408:04 pm

What's the story England claimed a historic win over India in the 1st Test in Hyderabad. The Ben Stokes-led side won by 28 runs even after securing a 190-run first-inning lead. Notably, England included just one pacer in the form of Mark Wood in Hyderabad. Ahead of the Visakhapatnam Test, England head coach Brendon McCullum hinted at introducing an all-spin attack at some point in the series.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

England's spin attack stunned India in the series opener. Debutant Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed claimed all 20 wickets. The wicket in Visakhapatnam is expected to offer turn early on. Therefore, the English spin attack could go out all guns blazing. Moreover, McCullum stated that young Shoaib Bashir is set to make his Test debut. The latter has finally joined the squad.

Bashir

Who is Shoaib Bashir?

In December, spinner Shoaib Bashir received his maiden international call-up for the five-match Test series. Born in 2003, the young off-spinner started his career with Surrey at 17 and also featured for Berkshire Under-18s. Bashir then went on to play for Somerset and made his First-Class debut at 19. Although Bashir owns just 10 FC wickets, his bowling style gave him an edge.

Information

Bashir faced visa delays

Despite impressing the England selectors during a camp held in UAE, Bashir couldn't travel to India initially. The young spinner faced delays in getting his visa due to his Pakistani origins. Bashir flew back to London, where the issue was resolved.

Spin

Won't be afraid to play all spinners: McCullum

As mentioned, Wood was England's only pacer in the series opener. He bowled 25 overs across two innings and returned wicketless. "If the wickets continue to spin as much as what we saw in the first Test as the series goes on, look, we won't be afraid to play all spinners, or a balance of what we've got," McCullum told SENZ radio.