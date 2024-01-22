Joe Root vs Virat Kohli: Decoding their Test stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:43 pm Jan 22, 202412:43 pm

Both batters average over 50 in India.

The Virat Kohli vs Joe Root battle will be to watch out for as India host England in a crucial five-Test series, starting on January 25. Both players will hold the key in the batting department for their respective sides. While Kohli has been stellar in home Tests, Root will be on his fourth Test tour of India. Here we compare their stats.

Here are their overall numbers

With 11,416 runs at 50.29, Root is currently the highest run-scorer in Tests among active players. The tally includes 30 tons and 60 half-centuries. He has five double-tons. Kohli meanwhile owns 8,848 Test runs at 49.15. He has hammered 29 tons and 30 fifties. The tally includes seven double-tons. No other active player owns more double-tons in Tests.

Their numbers on Indian soil

Kohli averages 60.05 in home Tests as he has clobbered 4,144 runs in this regard. He has the best average among batters with at least 2,100 Test runs in India. Meanwhile, Root averages 50.10 in Tests in India, having scored 952 runs in the nation. Only Alastair Cook (1,235) has scored more Test runs in India among England batters.

How they have fared in England?

Root's averages rises to 53.43 in home Tests as he has clobbered 6,092 runs in this regard. He has the best average among players with at least 4,000 runs in the UK. Kohli has blown hot and cold in Tests in England, having slammed 1,096 runs at 33.21. His average is the lowest among the Indian batters with at least 900 runs in England.

Their numbers against each other's teams

Kohli (1,991) can become the third Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs against England. He averages 51.73 against the Brits (100s: 5). Root's tally of 2,526 Test runs against India at 63.15 is the second-most for any batter. He has the best average among Englishmen with at least 1,400 Test runs against India. The batter also owns the joint-most Test tons against India.

Kohli vs Root: Batting stats as captain

Kohli's finished his captaincy tenure as India's most successful skipper in whites. Root achieved similar success as the captain of England's Test side. Kohli racked up 5,864 runs at 54.80 while leading India in 68 Tests. He has the second-most centuries by a captain in the format (20). On the other hand, Root smashed 5,295 runs at 46.44 while leading England in Tests.

