3rd ODI: West Indies beat England, claim historic series win
West Indies thrashed England by four wickets (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed third and deciding ODI to clinch the series 2-1. While debutant Matthew Forde claimed three crucial wickets, Keacy Carty scored a fifty. Romario Shepherd showcased his all-round heroics. This is WI's first ODI series win against England since 2007. The team's previous home ODI series win against the Brits came in 1998.
How did the game pan out?
Batting first, England were reduced to 45/3 as Forde was sensational with the new ball. A spell of rain meant their innings was reduced to 40 overs. While Ben Duckett played a fiery 71-run knock, Liam Livingstone scored 45 as England managed 206/9. Another rain interruption meant WI needed 188 in 34 overs. Alick Athanaze (41), Carty (50), and Shepherd (41) starred for them.
A fiery 71 from Duckett
Duckett, who operated at number four, scored 71 off 73 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and a solitary maximum. This was his third ODI fifty as he has now raced to 395 runs across 11 games at 39.50. He also owns a ton in the format. The southpaw boasts 2,657 List A runs at a 38-plus average.
Forde, Joseph claim three fers
Playing his maiden international game, Forde returned with 3/29 in eight overs. The 21-year-old right-arm pacer has raced to 15 wickets in 13 List A games, averaging 28-plus. Meanwhile, his fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph also claimed three wickets but was a tad expensive, registering 3/61 in eight overs. Playing his 66th ODI, he has completed 108 wickets at 28.27.
Fifty for Carty
Carty made 50 off 58 balls, a knock laced with five fours and a maximum. He has now raced to 440 ODI runs at 31.42. This was his second fifty in the format. Carty was involved in a 76-run stand for the second with opener Alick Athanaze, who made a 51-ball 45. The youngster has raced to 240 ODI runs at 34.28.
Romario Shepherd's all-round brilliance
Shepherd claimed two wickets (2/50 in 8 overs) with his right-arm pace before scoring an unbeaten 41 off 28 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes). He has now completed 391 ODI runs at 20.57. Playing his 28th ODI, he has raced to 25 wickets at 40.76. He finished the series with 108 runs at a strike rate of 150. The tally includes five wickets.
Livingstone scores 45, claims three-fer
England's Livingstone is another all-rounder who starred in the game. He made 45 off 56 balls, helping his side post a respectable total (2 fours, 2 sixes). The leg-spinner was also the pick of the England bowlers, having returned with 3/22 in seven overs. He has now raced to 558 ODI runs at 29.36. Livingstone also owns 17 wickets in the format at 30.76.