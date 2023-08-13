Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Nicholas Pooran for 4th time (T20Is): Stats

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Nicholas Pooran for 4th time (T20Is): Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep has dismissed Pooran twice in this series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and West Indies are gearing up to cross swords in the fifth and final T20I of the series on August 13 in Lauderhill, Florida. With the series being poised at 2-2, both teams have a lot to play for. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran's battle with Kuldeep Yadav will be to watch out for. Here we decode their rivalry.

Kuldeep has dismissed Pooran twice in this series

Pooran has tackled the left-arm wrist-spinner thrice in this series, falling prey to him twice. Kuldeep dismissed him for one in the preceding fourth T20I. Notably, Pooran has done well against other Indian bowlers. He has hence hammered 129 runs at a strike rate of 144.94 in this series. Kuldeep has claimed six wickets in this series with his economy being 6.17.

Pooran has struggled against Kuldeep in T20Is

Overall, Kuldeep has dismissed Pooran four times in just five T20I innings with the latter managing just 28 runs off 29 balls in this battle. No other bowler has dismissed the WI wicketkeeper-batter more often in T20Is. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has also not dismissed any other batter more times in the international 20-over format.

Has Pooran struggled against left-arm spinners?

Meanwhile, Pooran's overall record against left-arm spinners is pretty decent. He has fallen prey to them just 14 times in 39 innings while striking at 138.04. However, his average of 20.21 needs improvement. As far as Kuldeep is concerned, he has enjoyed operating against southpaws in T20Is. He has dismissed left-handed batters 20 times in 26 innings at an impressive economy of 7.27.

WI's second-highest run-getter in T20Is

Earlier in the series, Pooran became WI's second-highest run-getter in T20Is. He has now raced to 1,615 runs from 79 T20Is at an average of 25.63. While the tally includes 10 fifties, his strike rate reads 131.94. With 545 runs in 19 matches at 32.05, Pooran is the highest run-getter against India in T20Is. He strikes at 135.23 against the Men in Blue.

Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

Kuldeep recently became the fastest Indian to complete 50 T20I wickets, accomplishing the feat in 30 innings. He has now raced to 52 wickets in 31 games at an economy of 6.7. Interestingly, the 28-year-old has the best bowling average in T20Is (14.23) among full-member players. Against West Indies, he owns 17 wickets in just eight T20Is at an economy of 6.56.

