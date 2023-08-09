Nicholas Pooran becomes WI's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats

Nicholas Pooran becomes WI's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 12:34 am 2 min read

Pooran is only behind Chris Gayle in terms of T20I runs for WI

West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs against India in the 3rd of the five-T20I series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Skipper Rovman Powell (40*) led from the front as he accelerated in the death overs. The in-form Nicholas Pooran couldn't capitalize upon his start this time, having slammed a 12-ball 20. As a result, he became the second-highest run-scorer for WI in the format.

Pooran goest past Marlon Samuels

Pooran now has 1,614 runs from 78 T20Is at an average of 26.03. During the 3rd T20I, he went past Marlon Samuels to become the second-highest run-scorer for WI in T20I cricket. The latter smashed 1,611 T20I runs in his career. Now, Pooran is only behind Chris Gayle in this regard. The Universe Boss owns 1,899 runs in the format.

Most T20I runs against India

In the 2nd T20I, Pooran surpassed former Australian captain Aaron Finch (500) to become the leading run-scorer against India in T20Is. Pooran has raced to 544 runs against India in 18 T20I appearances at 34.00. His strike rate reads 136. On Indian soil, he has scored 279 T20I runs against the home team at 55.80. His strike rate climbs to 156.74 in this regard.

The summary of 3rd T20I

Brandon King and Kyle Mayers made a sturdy start after WI elected to bat. Although the former smashed a run-a-ball 42, the Caribbeans faced a collapse. Skipper Rovman Powell smashed a ferocious 40(19), taking WI to 159/5. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fell cheaply, but SKY's innings took the match away from WI. Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya got India home.

