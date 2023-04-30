Sports

Nicholas Pooran vs Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Pooran has slammed 216 runs this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In search of their sixth win, Lucknow Super Giants will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Nicholas Pooran will look to maximize the middle overs and score big. On the other hand, ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will also be ready for this challenge. It promises to be an enticing duel. Here's more.

Pooran's numbers against Hasaranga

Pooran is someone who likes to play the aggressive way and his ability to smoke spinners make him a very special player. However, he has played Hasaranga once in the IPL and ended up getting dismissed. He could only manage five runs against him. In four T20 meetings, Pooran has been dismissed twice by Hasaranga. He owns a paltry strike rate of 81.81.

Has Pooran struggled against leg spinners in the IPL?

Pooran is good against spin and he is one of the deadliest hitters in the middle and slog overs in T20 cricket. He has smoked 208 runs against leg spinners in 27 IPL innings at an average of 41.60. His fantastic strike rate of 158.77 is a testament to his aggressive approach against leg spinners. He has been dismissed five times by leg spinners.

Hasaranga's numbers against left-handed batters in the IPL

Hasaranga has fared decently against left-handed batters in the IPL. Although he has gone for runs at times, he has scalped 12 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 23.58. The left-handed batters in the IPL own a strike rate of 152.15 against Hasaranga. Overall in 88 T20 innings, Hasaranga has scalped 36 wickets against left-handed batters at an average of 24.50.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Pooran has raced to 1,128 runs in 55 IPL appearances and owns a fantastic strike rate of 157.98. He has slammed five half-centuries in the tournament. In 2023, he has clobbered 216 runs in eight matches (SR: 194.59). Meanwhile, Hasaranga has collected 32 wickets in 23 IPL matches at 20.09. He has scalped six wickets this season in five matches (ER: 9.0)