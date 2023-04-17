Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Dube power CSK to 226/6 against RCB

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 17, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Powerful knocks from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) drove Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali also powered the Yellow Army. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel took a wicket each.

CSK reach 50 in Powerplay

CSK were off to a steady start after RCB elected to field. Siraj, who bowled an economical first over, removed opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over. Rahane and Conway started their attack thereafter. Wayne Parnell was expensive in the Powerplay, having conceded 34 runs in his first three overs. The Super Kings scored 53/1 in the first six overs.

A 45-ball 83 from Conway

Although Gaikwad (3) and Rahane (37) departed in the first half, Conway continued with his onslaught. The left-handed Kiwi opener raced to his half-century in the 10th over off just 32 balls. Conway carried on with his counter-attack in the middle phase as well. Conway, who was en route to his maiden IPL ton, departed for 83 off 45 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 6).

Dube takes the bowlers to cleaners

Middle-order batter Dube brought the Bengaluru crowd to its feet with his monstrous hitting. The left-handed batter reached his half-century off just 25 balls in the 15th over. It was his fourth fifty of the tournament. Dube racked up 52 off 27 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 5 sixes. He registered his first 50+ score of the season.

Dube's record against RCB

Dube, who has featured for RCB before, has a terrific record against them. He has two half-centuries in three innings against the Royal Challengers. Dube vs RCB: 46(32), Mumbai WS (2021), 95*(46), Mumbai DYP (2022), 52*(25), Bengaluru (2023).

Highest-ever total against RCB at Chinnaswamy

CSK have registered their third-highest total (226/6) in the history of IPL. Their highest came against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai in the 2010 edition (246/5). This is also the highest-ever total in CSK-RCB encounters in the tournament. As per Cricbuzz, CSK now have the highest-ever IPL total against the Royal Challengers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.