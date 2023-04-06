Sports

IPL 2023, KKR beat RCB to claim first win: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 06, 2023

Debutant Suyash Sharma took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to claim their first win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They successfully defended 204/7, with Varun Chakaravarthy taking a four-fer. Debutant Suyash Sharma took three wickets. Earlier, Shardul Thakur lifted KKR from 89/5, having shared a century stand with Rinku Singh. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a 57-run knock.

How did the match pan out?

KKR had a patchy start after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis elected to field. They managed 47/2 in the Powerplay. Gurbaz slammed his maiden IPL fifty even though he lost his batting partners. KKR were reduced to 89/5 before Shardul and Rinku propelled them past 200. Meanwhile, the opening stand between Virat Kohli and Faf was the only positive for RCB (123/10).

Narine receives his 150th cap

Narine now has 150 appearances for KKR in the IPL. The star all-rounder has become the first player to play 150 IPL games for the Knight Riders. Narine has become just the fourth overseas player after Kieron Pollard (189), AB de Villiers (184), and David Warner (164) to have featured in as many games in the tournament.

Narine enters an elite club

Narine is only behind Kohli (225 for RCB), MS Dhoni (206 for CSK), Pollard (189 for MI), Rohit Sharma (183 for MI), Suresh Raina (176 for CSK), de Villers (156 for RCB) in terms of most matches for a single IPL franchise.

First Afghanistan batter to slam IPL fifty

Gurbaz, who opened alongside Venkatesh Iyer, was the only batter in the top five to break free. He continued with his immaculate strokes as he lost partners on the other end. Gurbaz brought up his maiden IPL fifty in the 10th over with a maximum off Karn. The former is the first player from Afghanistan to smash an IPL fifty (57 off 44 balls).

Russell plays his 100th IPL match, records golden duck

Narine's compatriot Russell featured in his 100th IPL match. However, unlike Narine, Russell has represented has another franchise in the tournament (seven matches for Delhi Daredevils). He recorded a golden duck in the first innings when KKR were in a spot of bother. Russell failed to dispatch the ball over the rope as was caught at long-off.

Lord Thakur shines with the bat

KKR were tottering on 89/5 after Russell departed. All-rounder Shardul exhibited his incredible batting skills thereafter. Shardul smacked his maiden IPL fifty in the 17th over off just 20 balls. He now has the joint-fastest half-century of the ongoing season along with Jos Buttler. Shardul, who shared a 60-run stand with Rinku Singh, smashed 60* off 25 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).

Joint-second-highest individual score at number seven or below

As per Cricbuzz, Shardul now has the joint-second-highest individual score by a batter at number seven or below in the IPL. He shares the spot with Dwayne Bravo, who slammed a 30-ball 68 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in 2018. The duo is only behind Russell, who smashed 88*(36) for KKR against CSK in 2018.

Third-highest century partnership for sixth wicket or below

Shardul shared a 103-run stand along with Rinku to propel KKR past 200. They now have the third-highest century partnership for the sixth wicket or below in the IPL. Ambati Rayudu and Pollard top this list with 122* for MI against RCB in 2012.

A match-winning spell by Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy was the pick of KKR's bowlers in the match. Chakravarthy came into action after Narine got rid of Kohli. Chakravarthy then dismissed Faf and Harshal Patel to turn the match for KKR. He sent back Akash Deep to complete his four-fer. The 31-year-old conceded just 15 runs (3.4). He now has a total of 46 wickets for the Knight Riders.