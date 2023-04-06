Sports

Shardul Thakur smashes his career-best IPL score, scripts this record

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 06, 2023, 10:08 pm 2 min read

Shardul smashed 68 off 29 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders compiled a significant 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ninth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR, who were 89/5 at one stage, benefitted from Shardul Thakur's heroics. Shardul slammed his maiden IPL half-century, having shared a century stand with Rinku Singh. Shardul also registered the joint-fastest fifty of the season.

A scintillating knock from Shardul

KKR were tottering on 89/5 after Russell departed. All-rounder Shardul exhibited his incredible batting skills thereafter. Shardul smacked his maiden IPL fifty in the 17th over off just 20 balls. He now has the joint-fastest half-century of the ongoing season along with Jos Buttler. Shardul, who shared a century stand with Rinku (46), smashed 68 off 29 balls (9 fours, 3 sixes).

Joint-second-highest individual score at number seven or below

As per Cricbuzz, Shardul now has the joint-second-highest individual score by a batter at number seven or below in the IPL. He shares the spot with Dwayne Bravo, who slammed a 30-ball 68 for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in 2018. The duo is only behind Russell, who smashed 88*(36) for KKR against CSK in 2018.

Third-highest century partnership for sixth wicket or below

Shardul shared a 103-run stand along with Rinku to propel KKR past 200. They now have the third-highest century partnership for the sixth wicket or below in the IPL. Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard top this list with 122* for MI against RCB in 2012.