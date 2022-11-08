Sports

IPL: KKR appoint Ryan ten Doeschate as fielding coach

IPL: KKR appoint Ryan ten Doeschate as fielding coach

Written by V Shashank Nov 08, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Ryan ten Doeschate made 57 international appearances before retiring in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday appointed former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach. Doeschate represented the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners for five seasons from 2011-15. Meanwhile, former English cricketer James Foster, who was serving as KKR's fielding coach since 2020, has been promoted to the position of assistant coach. Here are further details.

Twitter Post Here's the official announcement

🚨 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 👉 Ryan ten Doeschate is joining us as our 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 🤩



Excited to have you back in Purple and Gold, @rtendo27! 💜#AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/YkfPSHFvHh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 8, 2022

IPL Doeschate has pleasent memories with KKR

Back in 2011, Doeschate became the first Associate player to gain an IPL contract. Over the next five seasons, the right-hander amassed 326 runs across 29 matches. He averaged just under 24 but struck at 138.72. Besides, he claimed two wickets at an economy of 7.23. He was a member during KKR's title runs in 2012 and 2014.

Career One of the finest cricketers from Associate nations

Doeschate represented Netherlands in 33 Tests and 24 ODIs since his international debut in 2006. He amassed 1,541 and 533 runs in these formats, averaging a phenomenal 67 and 41, respectively. Doeschate, who bowled right-arm medium-fast, claimed 68 wickets. A legendary cricketer from Netherlands, Doeschate won the ICC Associate and Affiliate Player of the Year Award three times between 2008 and 2011.

Coaching Doeschate joins a new coaching staff

Doeschate takes over the reins from Foster, who has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. The pair will be working closely with Chandrakant Pandit, who was appointed as KKR's head coach in August. Pandit was noted for leading Madhya Pradesh to a maiden Ranji Title in the 2021-22 season, beating juggernauts Mumbai in the final.

KKR KKR pin their hopes on Pandit

Kolkata Knight Riders finished as the runners-up of IPL 2021 while Brendon McCullum was at the helm. However, they failed to reach the playoffs in the following edition. The Knight Riders, who claimed the top honor in 2012 and 2014, would now pin their hopes on Pandit. KKR have qualified for the IPL playoffs only once since the 2018 edition.