KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as head coach: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 17, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

MP won their maiden Ranji Trophy title under Pandit

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Chandrakant Pandit their new head coach on Wednesday. The 60-year-old replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the coach of England men's Test side. Pandit held the same position for Madhya Pradesh, who won their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year. He also represented India in five Tests and 36 ODIs between 1986 and 1992.

Statement An honor to be with KKR: Pandit

"It's a great honor and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up," said Pandit.

Career A look at Pandit's professional career

As stated, Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India from 1986 to 1992. The former Indian wicket-keeper also played 138 First-Class and 101 List A games. He ventured into coaching after retiring as a player. Pandit guided Mumbai (2002/03, 2003/04, and 2015/16) and Vidarbha (2017/18 and 2018/19) to Ranji Trophy titles before making MP triumphant (2021/22).

Information Pandit was Rajasthan's Director of Cricket in 2011

Pandit was Rajasthan's Director of Cricket when they defended their Ranji title in 2011. Rajasthan clinched the title after defeating Tamil Nadu with a massive first-innings lead in the summit clash.

Do you know? Pandit had an opportunity to win Ranji Trophy in 1999

Pandit was on the brink of winning his maiden Ranji Trophy title as a captain in 1999. He guided MP to the final where they faced Karnataka. However, MP failed to chase 247, having been bowled out for 150.

KKR KKR pin their hopes on Pandit

Kolkata Knight Riders finished as the runners-up of IPL 2021 while Brendon McCullum was at the helm. However, they failed to reach the playoffs in the following edition. The Knight Riders, who won the IPL in 2012 and 2014, would now pin their hopes on Pandit. KKR have qualified for the IPL playoffs only once since the 2018 edition.