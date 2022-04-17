Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 17, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

KKR have lost two games in a row (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) eye the top spot in the standings as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both RR and KKR have won three games each. Recently, RR registered a 37-run loss to GT. Meanwhile, KKR are on a two-match losing streak, having surrendered to DC and SRH. Here's the preview.

Detals Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Brabourne has hosted seven matches this season. The chasing side has mustered a win on four occasions. The wicket has been a batter's paradise, boasting an average first innings total in excess of 190. The match between RR and KKR can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

KKR KKR's inconsistency biting them hard

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed as a unit in the last two outings. The issue isn't competence, it's their inability to click at crunch moments of late. Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, and Andre Russell have been consistent with the willow. But, other batters have to step up. Bowling has been off-color as well. Pacer Umesh Yadav could be a vital cog in this fixture.

RR Royals lay a competent attack on offer

Rajasthan Royals are a team to beat this season. In spite of their recent defeat to GT, RR boast a competent attack that has showcased their credibility this season. Batting-wise, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer have posted sensational tallies this season. Bowling-wise, the onus would be on Yuzvendra Chahal and possibly Trent Boult, if the latter is fit to play in this fixture.

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 25 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned fixture). KKR have won on 13 occasions, with RR winning on 11 instances. Since 2020, KKR enjoy a 3-1 record in wins over RR.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR (probable XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakravarthy.

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Jos Buttler (RR) has clobbered 272 runs in five innings this season. He averages 68 and has struck at 152.80. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has pocketed 12 wickets in five matches at 11.33. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) has scored 236 runs in nine innings against RR. He averages 29.50. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has scalped 10 wickets this season at 16.30.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.