IPL 2022, GT v CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 17, 2022, 01:30 pm 3 min read

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. GT have stacked a stunning four wins in five matches. Meanwhile, CSK are seated ninth. They beat RCB by 23 runs in their last fixture. The match will take place at MCA Stadium, Pune. Here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

MCA has hosted five matches this season. The side batting first has scripted wins on three occasions. It has been a good batting track given that it has averaged close to 180 in the first innings this season. Pacers have been the pick of the franchises so far. In the last outing at MCA, PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs.

CSK How have CSK fared at the MCA Stadium?

Chennai Super Kings have a daunting 75% win record at MCA. They have suffered just two losses at this venue (vs PWI, MI) from eight outings to date. CSK (155/5) had lost to PWI by seven wickets in their maiden fixture at MCA (2012). CSK (159/5) beat PBKS (153) by five wickets in their last fixture at MCA (2018).

GT How have GT fared at the MCA Stadium?

In their only affair at this venue, Gujarat Titans beat DC by 14 runs. Batting first, GT sailed to 171 in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. Shubman Gill (84) and Hardik Pandya (31) emerged as the top scorers. In reply, DC could rack up only 157/9 in 20 overs. Pacer Lockie Ferguson's 4/28 propelled the game in GT's favor.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

RR have recorded the highest total at MCA this season: 210 (vs SRH). MI have stamped the lowest total at this venue this season so far: 151 (vs RCB). RCB have the biggest margin of a win at MCA: seven wickets (vs MI). Meanwhile, RR have the honors of registering the biggest margin of a win (run-wise) at MCA: 61 runs (vs SRH).

Information Who have fared better at MCA - pacers or spinners?

MCA has recorded 60 wickets across five matches this season (including five run-outs). Pacers have posted staggering numbers, clipping 43 wickets. In fact, pacers pocketed 11 scalps in the previous outing at this venue (PBKS vs MI). Meanwhile, spinners have claimed just 12 wickets.

Information GT vs CSK: Telecast details

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM). One can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription) for live streaming. Viewers can avail commentary across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.