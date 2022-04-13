Sports

CA appoints Andrew McDonald as Australian team's new head coach

Written by V Shashank Apr 13, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

Andrew McDonald has a vast coaching experience (Source: Twitter/@cricketaustralia)

Cricket Australia (CA) has appointed former Test cricketer Andrew McDonald as the head coach of Australia's men's cricket team across all formats for a period of four years. McDonald, 40, takes over the position after Justin Langer resigned in February this year. McDonald was the senior assistant and batting mentor for the Australian cricket team since 2019. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

McDonald has worked closely with Australia men's cricket team.

Recently, he took over as the interim coach for the Aussies in the concluded tour of Pakistan.

The visitors scripted a historic 1-0 Test win, won the lone T20I, but lost the three-match ODIs by 2-1.

McDonald brings in vast experience having coached at both domestic and international levels.

Information Australia has attained massive feats in the last six months

McDonald has massive boots to fill. In the last six months, Langer led the Australian men's cricket team to their maiden win in the T20 World Cup in UAE. Later, Langer punched a clinical 4-0 win in the home Ashes post which he hung up his boots as the coach despite being handed a six-month extension.

Statement My plan is to build on the growth, says McDonald

"My plan is to build on the growth, depth, and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff," reads McDonald's statement post appointment as the head coach.

Coaching McDonald has coached Australia on a few occasions

During Langer's four-year tenure, McDonald had the honor of coaching the side on a few occasions while the former was rested. He coached the Aussies for a three-match ODI series versus India (2020). He was at the helm of a five-match T20I tour of New Zealand (2021). Lastly, he took charge during the five-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka at home earlier this year.

Information A look at McDonald's coaching career

McDonald has had stints as a coach with Victoria and Melbourne Renegades (BBL). He led the domestic sides to wins in Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup, and BBL in 2018-19. He has worked as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). McDonald though missed out as the head coach for Birmingham Phoenix (The Hundred) in 2021 due to national commitments.

Career A look at McDonald's cricketing career in numbers

The all-rounder quick donned the baggie green on four occasions, averaging 21.40 with the willow. He clipped nine scalps at 33.33. At FC level, he amassed 4,825 runs and 201 wickets across 95 matches (11 hundreds and 25 fifties). In List A, he amassed 1,888 runs and 79 wickets across 100 matches. In 93 T20 appearances, McDonald amassed 1,743 runs and pocketed 82 wickets.

Information McDonald may be rested for low-priority series

Considering Australia's jam-packed schedule over the next 18 months, CA will be resting McDonald for a few series. In his absence, a senior assistant coach might take over the charge of certain sections of tours that may be deemed of lower priority at that time.

Schedule A look at Australia's jam-paced schedule till November 2023

Australia would be touring Sri Lanka for an away Test series (June-July). Post that, they would be involved in a T20 World Cup at home. Then, they would be hosting WI and SA for Tests followed by an away Test series versus India. They have a shot at the World Test Championship final, the Ashes, and lastly a 50-over World Cup in India.