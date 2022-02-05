Sports

Justin Langer steps down as Australia coach with immediate effect

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 05, 2022

Langer guided Australia to their maiden T20 WC in 2021 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

In a shocking turn of events, Justin Langer has tendered his resignation as head coach of the Australia men's cricket team. The development was confirmed on Saturday by Langer's management company Dynamic Sports & Entertainment Group (DSEG) on Twitter. DSEG in its statement said that Langer's resignation was effective immediately. Langer's resignation has been accepted by Cricket Australia (CA). Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

Langer's decision to part ways with the Australian team has come just weeks after he guided them to a thumping 4-0 win over England in the Ashes.

Moments after the news about Langer's resignation broke, CA in a statement confirmed that he was offered a short-term extension, which he declined.

Langer's tenure was marred with reports of discontent among players about his coaching style.

Details DSEG announces Langer's resignation

Langer's departure was confirmed on Saturday morning after a lengthy CA board meeting regarding the same ended without a resolution. "DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team. The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening," the company said. Langer's contract was set to expire in June 2022.

Twitter Post The announcement

Statement CA's statement on Langer's resignation

"Cricket Australia has accepted Justin Langer's resignation," a CA statement read. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept. CA would like to thank Justin for his outstanding leadership since he became Australian coach in 2018 and for guiding the team to the T20 World Cup title and the 4-0 Ashes victory," it added.

Twitter Post CA statement

Remark CA on Langer's contract extension

"The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures," CA further said. "The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia," it added.

McDonald Andrew McDonald named interim coach

Andrew McDonald has been appointed Australia's interim head coach. The news was confirmed on Saturday by Cricket Australia. He was expected to lead Australia's coaching team during Sri Lanka T20Is as Langer was rested from the tournament. He will now also take charge of the Australian team during their Pakistan tour. CA is likely to appoint another interim assistant coach in his place soon.

Coach Langer's stint as Australia coach

Langer was appointed as Australia coach in 2018 following the Sandpaper Gate saga. He replaced Darren Lehmann, who had stepped down after the scandal. He guided Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup title in 2021. Australia won Ashes 2021-22 series 4-0 at home. They drew the Ashes series 2-2 in England in 2019. They also reached the semi-final of 2021 50-over World Cup.