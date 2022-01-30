Sports

West Indies name 16-man squad for T20I series against India

West Indies name 16-man squad for T20I series against India

Written by Sneha Singh Jan 30, 2022, 11:52 am 3 min read

West Indies name T20I squad for India series (Photo Credit: Twitter/@windiescricket)

The West Indies cricket board on Saturday named a 16-man squad to face India in three-matchT20I series in February. The T20I series will kick off on February 16 following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series between the two sides. West Indies have not made any changes in their T20I squad that was named to take on England at home. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

West Indies are currently involved in the T20I series against England.

The five-match series is tied 2-2.

The series decider will be played tomorrow (IST).

West Indies had earlier announced the preceding ODI team for the India series on January 27.

This will be a crucial tour for WI and the management will want to have a look at the players and their performance.

Information WI T20I squad to face India

Here is West Indies' T20I squad for the India series: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr

Statement Chief selector Desmond Haynes on naming the unchanged squad

Haynes on Saturday said that they have decided to stick with the same squad due to their performance against England. "The team has been doing well in the T20Is against England and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India," he said.

Details Odean Smith retains his place

All-rounder Odean Smith has retained his place in the T20I squad despite the media circus that surrounded him last week. He was dropped to make way for Rovman Powell during the third T20I against England. Thereafter, a voice note was circulated in media where it was claimed that Smith was being "victimized." However, later the claims were refuted by coach Phil Simmons.

Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer is not part of the WI squad

Hetmyer, who was dropped from West Indies' squad from England series on the fitness ground, has been once again ignored by the selectors. Hetmyer is currently part of the Quetta Gladiators squad in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. Earlier this month, Haynes had criticized Hetmyer's attitude toward physical fitness. However, he had insisted that he is part of the West Indies' plan going forward.

Words Haynes on Hetmyer

"What we need to do is we need to put our arm around these guys and let them know that we are interested in their development... to also [make them] understand that there's a level of fitness that is required to play at the international level," Haynes had said. "But Hetmyer is in our plans. There's no question about it," he added.

The opening T20I match will be held at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 16. The next two T20Is will be played on February 18 and 20 at the same venue. The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the India versus West Indies series. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).