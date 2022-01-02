Ajinkya Rahane set to complete 5,000 Test runs: Key stats

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane was backed by captain Virat Kohli for the first Test in Centurion. Although Rahane didn't settle with a big score, he had decisive footwork. He made an impact with a defiant 48 (102) in the first innings. Rahane would want to prove his mettle in the second Test. He also eyes the 5,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Rahane has been the backbone of India's middle order in Tests. He has represented India in 80 Tests so far. The 33-year-old has been their go-to batter in foreign conditions. However, he has faced a downfall in recent times. Rahane scored his last Test ton in the Boxing Day Test Down Under (December 2020). He will look to complete 5,000 Test runs in Johannesburg.

Information Rahane to become 13th Indian with over 5,000 Test runs

Rahane has racked up 4,863 runs in Test cricket at an average of 39.21. He is set to become the 13th Indian batter with over 5,000 runs in the format. Rahane is 14 runs away from eclipsing MS Dhoni (4,876) on the runs tally.

Tons Rahane could score his ninth Test ton overseas

Rahane has slammed as many as eight of his 12 total Test tons away from home. By scoring one more in South Africa, he will break a tie with Sourav Ganguly and Cheteshwar Pujara (8 each). Rahane will then join the likes of Mohinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, and VVS Laxman (9 each). Notably, Rahane is yet to score his maiden Test ton in SA.

Catches Rahane set to complete 100 catches in Tests

Besides his batting, Rahane is also known for his slip-catching. He is one away from completing 100 catches in Test cricket. Only Rahul Dravid (210), Laxman (135), Sachin Tendulkar (115), Sunil Gavaskar (108), and Azharuddin (105) have taken 100 catches for India in Test cricket. Rahane remains the only player to have taken over seven catches in a Test match (8 against SL, 2015).