R Ashwin completes 300 Test wickets at home: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 02:06 pm

R Ashwin has become the second Indian with 300 Test wickets at home

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin took a total of eight wickets as India claimed a 372-run victory over New Zealand at Wankhede. By taking his final wicket of the match, Ashwin became only the second Indian to take 300 Test wickets at home. Ashwin is also the only bowler to have taken over 50 wickets in the format this year. Here are his astonishing feats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ashwin has been India's premier off-spinner in Test cricket since 2011 when he made his debut in the format. Ashwin has gone on to scale new heights in Test cricket. He is the leading wicket-taker in this format since his debut. Earlier this year, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to 400 Test wicket. And, he has shattered multiple records in the Wankhede Test.

Milestone Ashwin takes his 300th Test wicket at home

Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler after Kumble to take 300 Test wickets at home. The former now has 300 wickets in 49 home Tests at an incredible average of 21.40. Earlier this year, he surpassed the legendary Harbhajan Singh on the tally, who owns 265 Test wickets at home. Ashwin is only behind Kumble, who has 350 such scalps.

Feat Ashwin completes 50 Test wickets in 2021

Ashwin also reached another landmark in the Wankhede Test. He became the first bowler to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket this year. Ashwin now has 52 wickets from eight Tests at a formidable average of 16.23. His best innings figures of 6/61 came against England in Chennai. This is the fourth instance of Ashwin taking over 50 Test wickets in a year.

Do you know? Ashwin removes Latham for the eighth time

In the second innings, Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham, who led New Zealand in the Test, in place of the injured Kane Williamson. The Indian off-spinner has now removed Latham the joint-most times (8) in Tests with Stuart Broad.

vs NZ Leading wicket-taker in India-NZ Tests

Ashwin is now the leading wicket-taker in the India-NZ Test matches. After taking eight wickets in the Wankhede Test, he overtook Sir Richard Hadlee (65) on the list of wicket-takers. Ashwin has accounted for 66 wickets from nine Tests against New Zealand at an average of 15.43. The tally includes six five-wicket hauls and three hauls of 10 wickets.

Do you know? Another significant feat of Ashwin

Ashwin took two four-wicket hauls in the match (1st innings: 4/8 and 2nd innings: 4/34), extending his total tally of four-fors to 51. Interestingly, Ashwin has taken 38 out of these 51 four-wicket hauls in home Tests.