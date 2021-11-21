IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 06:32 pm

India will be aiming to do well with the bat

India and New Zealand will face each other in the third and final T20I on Sunday. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is hosting the dead rubber. India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead after claiming a seven-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. The news from the center is that Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The wicket on this venue has been lucrative for fast bowlers as they tend to gain movement. Besides, the spinners chip in too as the match progresses. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

H2H record

Presenting the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 19 times in T20Is, with the head-to-head series tied at 10-9. Notably, India won two of these matches through Super Over. India routed the Black Caps 5-0 in the five-match T20I series in NZ last year. Besides, NZ beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Kiwis are yet to win a bilateral T20I series in India.

Information

International cricket returns to Eden Gardens after two years

India are set to play their first international game at the Eden Gardens since November 2019 (Day/Night Test vs Bangladesh). Moreover, India last played a T20I here in November 2018 when they defeated West Indies by five wickets.

Playing XI

A look at the two teams

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Information

Rahul and Ashwin rested for the third T20I

Ishan Kishan has replaced KL Rahul in the third T20I. Rahul has been rested for this match alongside R Ashwin, who makes way for Yuzvendra Chahal.