India vs New Zealand: Decoding KL Rahul's T20I achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 20, 2021, 01:05 pm

KL Rahul scored a match-winning 65 versus New Zealand in the second T20I

Indian opener KL Rahul is enjoying a good run of form in T20 cricket. After a productive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season with the bat, Rahul ended the ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a bang, getting some vital scores. In the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Rahul played a match-winning knock in the second encounter. We decode his achievements in T20Is.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Rahul has established himself as a prime force in T20Is, playing consistent knocks for Team India. His shot-making is so pleasing to the eye. The aggressive Rahul has been batting with a sense of purpose and this aspect is benefiting the side. He has also formed a sound understanding with Rohit Sharma and this is helping his game. Rahul is a complete batter.

T20Is

Looking at Rahul's T20I career stats

In 52 innings, Rahul has racked up 1,831 runs at an average of 40.68. The versatile player has slammed 16 half-centuries and two hundreds to date. He has achieved the best score of 110*. Notably, Rahul has a healthy strike rate of 142.49. He has hit 164 fours and 73 sixes so far.

Runs

Third-highest run-scorer for India

In the second T20I versus New Zealand in Ranchi, Rahul smashed a superb 65-run knock. The effort saw him get past 1,800 T20I runs. Rahul became the third Indian batter to register the feat after Virat Kohli (3,248) and Rohit Sharma (3,141). He also became the 24th player in T20Is to have gotten past 1,800 runs. Rahul also surpassed Quinton de Kock's tally (1,827).

Information

Top scorer for India in T20 WC 2021

Rahul was the highest scorer for India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. He amassed 194 runs from five games at 48.50. Notably, Rahul slammed three successive fifties after India lost their opening two matches. He had a terrific strike rate of 152.75.

Information

Joint-fastest to 1,500 T20I runs

Rahul is the joint-fourth fastest to 1,000 T20I runs (29 innings). He is the second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs after Kohli (27 innings). He is also the joint-fastest to 1,500 T20I runs (39 innings) alongside Kohli, Babar Azam, and Aaron Finch.