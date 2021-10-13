Avesh, Venkatesh to join Team India as net bowlers

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 11:53 am

T20 WC: Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer set to join Team India as net bowlers

In a major development, Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer are set to join Team India as net bowlers for the impending ICC T20 World Cup. The duo joins Umran Malik, who was earlier asked to stay back in the UAE by the BCCI. Notably, the three players are not part of the standby players list, which includes Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

Avesh

Avesh had traveled with India to England

Delhi Capitals pace spearhead, Avesh, was a part of Team India's tour to England earlier this year. He was named as one of the five reserves after impressing in the first phase of IPL 2021. However, he had returned home after suffering a fracture in his left thumb during a tour game. Avesh would want to make the most of the opportunity this time.

Information

Second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021

Avesh is presently the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021. He has snapped up 23 wickets from 15 matches at an incredible average of 18.61. The young fast bowler will feature in the Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Venkatesh

Venkatesh also included as a "net bowler"

Surprisingly, Venkatesh has also been included in the list of "net bowlers". Although he bowls medium-pace, he primarily operates as a batter. He rose to prominence in the ongoing IPL season as an opening batsman for the Knight Riders. Venkatesh has racked up 265 runs at 37.85 so far. He has also picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 8.53.

Umran

Avesh and Venkatesh to join Umran Malik in UAE

Avesh and Venkatesh will join speedster Umran Malik in the UAE. The pacer was asked to stay back after his team Sunrisers Hyderabad played their final match this season. Umran impressed with his searing spells in the tournament. In his second match, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2021 (153 KPH). The youngster touched the 150-KPH mark consistently.

Squad

India's squad for T20 World Cup

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. Net bowlers: Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer. Notably, India can make changes to their final squad until October 15.