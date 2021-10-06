IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Here is the match preview

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will lock horns in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in match number 53 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon game of Thursday's double-header. CSK, who are coming off two consecutive defeats, would want to attain the top spot again. Meanwhile, PBKS are unlikely to reach the playoffs even after winning their final match.

Information

Here is the head-to-head record

Chennai have had the wood over Punjab as far as the IPL head-to-head record is concerned. In 24 meetings, CSK have won 15 matches with a win percentage of 62.5. Meanwhile, PBKS have managed to win nine matches with a win percentage of 37.5.

Details

Pitch report and TV listing

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The wicket turned out to be slow in the CSK-DC match. It is expected to be on the slower side in the impending match too. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

CSK

Sam Curran ruled out of IPL

All-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the IPL due to a lower-back injury. Notably, Robin Uthappa replaced Suresh Raina in the last match. It remains to be seen if he retains his spot. Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Uthappa/Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain, wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS

Punjab could alter the middle order

PBKS, who have lost eight matches, will likely play their last game this season. They could make some changes in the middle order, which has disappointed so far. Their batting is over dependant on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain, wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz/Mandeep, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Performers

Here are the top performers

Rahul has racked up 297 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 125.31 against CSK. His compatriot Mayank Agarwal also has over 200 runs against the Yellow Army (226 runs at a strike rate of 125.55). Against PBKS, Suresh Raina owns 822 runs at a strike rate of 150.54, while Bravo has scalped 23 wickets with a best haul of 4/22.