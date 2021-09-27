IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Here is the match preview

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will lock horns in Abu Dhabi

The 42nd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Mumbai Indians taking on Punjab Kings. Abu Dhabi will host the evening encounter of Tuesday's double-header. MI are struggling in the UAE leg, having lost all three matches so far. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings claimed a five-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. Here is the match preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a slender lead over Punjab Kings in the IPL so far. In 27 head-to-head meetings, Mumbai have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 51.85. On the other hand, Punjab have claimed 13 victories against MI with a win percentage of 48.15. Notably, MI have won four of the last seven match against PBKS.

A look at the key details

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the impending match (7:30 PM IST). The wicket here has favored both batters and bowlers sporadically. Three of the last four matches have been won by the teams batting second on this venue. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

MI's batting needs to rekindle

The middle-order of Mumbai hasn't delivered in IPL's second phase so far. MI were bundled out for mere 111, chasing 166 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have a star-studded batting line-up which needs to click together. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

PBKS likely to go with same combination

PBKS brought in Nathan Ellis, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Bishnoi for the game against SRH. The likes of Fabien Allen, Ishan Porel, and Adil Rashid were dropped. They succeeded with this combination and are likely to retain it. Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Bishnoi, Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Here are the top performers

Rohit has aggregated 732 runs from 26 games at a strike rate of 140.22 against PBKS. In the bowling department, Bumrah has taken 17 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/15. Against MI, Gayle has aggregated 707 runs at a strike rate of 133.39, while Shami has snapped up 11 wickets with the best match haul of 3/21.