IPL 2021, Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians: Records broken

Sep 19, 2021

A clinical performance from the bowlers helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the 30th match of the IPL 2021. The high-octane clash kicked-off the second phase of this season. MS Dhoni's Yellow Army successfully defended 156, winning the match by 20 runs. A brilliant 88* by Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation of their win. Dwayne Bravo also contributed with his all-round skills.

Match

How did the match pan out?

CSK were off to a shaky start. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali departed without scoring, while Ambati Rayudu retired hurt. Ruturaj Gaikwad resurrected CSK's innings along with Ravindra Jadeja. Gaikwad's brilliance and a fiery cameo by DJ Bravo (23 off 8) powered CSK to 156/6. MI started off well but lost the momentum as the innings progressed. They were restricted to 136/8 eventually.

Powerplay

MI bowlers shine in the powerplay

The MI bowlers were on a roll in the powerplay. Trent Boult and Adam Milne reduced the Yellow Army to 7/3 in mere three. Interestingly, the Mumbai fast bowlers took just two wickets (33 overs) in the powerplay during the India leg of IPL 2021. This time, they leaked 24 runs and took four wickets in the first six overs.

Gaikwad

Gaikwad slams his sixth IPL fifty

Gaikwad emerged as the lone warrior for CSK in the first 10 overs. He held one end as the wickets continued to fall. The right-handed batter fueled CSK's innings after the Yellow Army were reduced to 24/4. Gaikwad shared an 81-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja and slammed his sixth IPL fifty. He smashed 88* (58) with the help of 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Gaikwad

Gaikwad registered his career-best score in the IPL (88*). His previous-best score in the tournament came in the first half this year (75). Gaikwad registered his fourth consecutive IPL fifty in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He had slammed three consecutive fifties in CSK's last three matches in the 2020 edition (65* vs RCB, 72 vs KKR, and 62* vs PBKS).

Information

Highest individual score for CSK against MI

Gaikwad now has the highest individual score for CSK against Mumbai Indians (88*). He surpassed the record of Michael Hussey, who smashed 86* against MI in 2013. Suresh Raina had slammed 83* against MI Mumbai in 2010.

Chahar

Chahar has nine wickets in powerplay in IPL 2021

Quinton de Kock started the run-chase with a bang. However, Deepak Chahar got rid of the dangerous opener in his second opener. Chahar also dismissed Anmolpreet Singh on the final ball of his next over. The former yet again made the most of powerplay overs. Chahar has now taken nine of his 10 wickets this season in the powerplay.

Information

Champion Bravo once again impresses

Champion DJ Bravo once again impressed with his all-round skills. He smashed an 8-ball 23 with the help of three sixes, which helped CSK post a challenging total. In the second innings, the all-rounder snapped up three wickets.