Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain: Details here

In a major development, Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the 2021 IPL season. The news comes days after Kohli announced that he will leave India's T20I captaincy post the T20 World Cup. Kohli has been the captain of RCB since the 2013 edition. However, he is still devoid of an IPL trophy. Here are further details.

Twitter Post

Kohli makes the announcement

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Do you know?

Kohli has been associated with RCB since the first season

Kohli has been associated with the RCB since the inaugural edition. He was appointed the team's captain in the 2013 season. Notably, Kohli remains the only player in the IPL to represent only one team since the first season. He is also the leading run-scorer.

Record

Kohli's record as RCB captain

Kohli has managed RCB in 132 matches so far. He has won 60 matches and lost 65. Notably, three matches were tied and four didn't have any result. Kohli is the fourth-most successful skipper in IPL history in terms of matches won. MS Dhoni (115), Rohit Sharma (72), and Gautam Gambhir (71) have won more matches as captains.

Career stats

A look at Kohli's IPL career

In 199 IPL matches, Kohli has racked up 6,076 runs at an average of 37.97. Kohli has the second-most hundreds (5) and owns 40 fifties. The tally includes 524 fours and 205 sixes. He has the record for most runs in a single edition (973) in 2016. Kohli is the only player to have represented one franchise (RCB) since the inaugural IPL edition.

Analysis

Kohli will want to win the IPL 2021 title

RCB are placed third in the IPL 2021 table and Kohli will be keen to finish his captaincy journey with a trophy. RCB are a couple of wins away from making it to the playoffs and Kohli will fancy his chances. He will be motivated to sign out from the captaincy role with a bang. RCB will need to perform consistently to taste success.

Team India

Kohli had stepped down as India's T20I captain recently

Recently, Kohli had announced that he will step down as captain in T20Is after the impending ICC T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old announced his decision in a statement on Thursday. Kohli, however, will remain the skipper of India's ODI and Test teams. Several reports have stated that Rohit Sharma will take over as India's T20I skipper following the World T20.

Charge

Kohli took charge of India's white-ball sides in 2017

Kohli took the charge of India's Test side in 2014 after MS Dhoni retired. Over the years, he has become the nation's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. The former was named the captain of ODI and T20I sides too, in 2017. Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is, winning 27 of them. Besides, India have played 95 ODIs under him.

Wins

India won in Australia, England, and NZ under Kohli

Kohli led India to series wins in Australia, England, and New Zealand. He has the second-most wins by an Indian captain in the format, after MS Dhoni. As captain, Kohli scored scored 1,502 runs at an average of 48.45 and a strike-rate of 143.18. The tally includes 12 fifties. Notably, India haven't lost a bilateral series under Kohli since August 2019.