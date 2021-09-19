Premier League, West Ham 1-2 Manchester United: Records broken

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United vs West Ham

It was a dramatic end to a fascinating match between West Ham United and Manchester United in the Premier League. Said Benrahma scored the opener before Cristiano Ronaldo equalized. Substitute Jesse Lingard scored at the death. Post that, Ronaldo had a penalty claim dismissed before West Ham got one after Luke Shaw's handball. However, David de Gea saved the penalty. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Manchester United dictated the play in West Ham's half at the early stages but didn't find a solution. The Hammers grew in confidence and had some decent shouts. For United Ronaldo had his shot saved before Bruno Fernandes hit the post. However, Said Benrahma's deflected shot saw West Ham score before Ronaldo equalized. The second half saw Ronaldo miss a glorious opportunity.

Unique feats for Ronaldo

As per Opta, West Ham's London Stadium is the 66th different venue Ronaldo has scored in matches played across Europe's big five leagues. He has scored at more unique venues than any other player since his United debut in 2003-04. As per Squawka Football, Ronaldo had twice as many shots on target (4) as the entire Hammers team combined in the first half.

Ronaldo continues his scoring form

Ronaldo scored in his third successive match for Man United across competitions this season. He netted his third Premier League goal after getting a brace against Newcastle United. Overall, Ronaldo has raced to 122 goals for United. Ronaldo has 87 Premier League goals, equaling the tally of former PL legend Dennis Bergkamp. Ronaldo played his 900th club career match, scoring his 678th goal.

Notable records for David de Gea and Jesse Lingard

DDG saved what was only his third Premier League penalty. As per Opta, DDG has saved a penalty for the first time since April 2016 for club and country, conceding 40 consecutive penalties before saving Mark Noble's in stoppage time. Lingard is the 47th player to score for and against West Ham in the Premier League; excluding own goals.

United register 100 PL goals against West Ham

As per Sky Sports, Ronaldo scores United's 100th PL goal against West Ham. They are the third team United have scored a century of PL goals against (112 v Newcastle, 108 v Everton, and 100 v West Ham).

United extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League

United have extended their unbeaten away run in the Premier League to 29 matches (W19 D10). United are unbeaten this season in the Premier League (W4 D1). They have 13 points from five matches.