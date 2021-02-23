Cristiano Ronaldo scored an emphatic brace as Juventus claimed a 3-0 win over bottom side Crotone in Serie A on Monday. The victory at home took the reigning champions to the third spot on the points table. Juventus are now eight points behind leaders Inter Milan after clinching their first victory in four matches. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

In the 38th minute, Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus, meeting a cross by Alex Sandro. Ronaldo added another to double the lead with a brilliant header in the first-half stoppage time. This was his 18th goal in the ongoing season. The Portugal star created chances to complete a hat-trick, however, mid-fielder Weston McKennie fired the winner for Juventus.

Records Ronaldo shines, Juve play 250th game at Allianz Stadium

As per Opta, Crotone are the 78th different side against whom Ronaldo has scored in the top five Europe leagues. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (79) has scored against more sides since 2000. Notably, Ronaldo has netted against each of the teams currently in the Serie A. Meanwhile, Juventus played their 250th match at the Allianz Stadium, considering all competitions.

Information Weston McKennie attains a special feat

Mid-fielder Weston McKennie added the finishing touch against Crotone after Ronaldo fired a brace. The former is now the best American scorer in Serie A history with four goals. With this, he has overtaken Michael Bradley in terms of goals (3).

Title The quest for a tenth consecutive title