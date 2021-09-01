Transfer news: Top 5 signings on Deadline day

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 12:56 pm

Daniel James joined Leeds United from Manchester United

One of the most exciting transfer windows has got over in European football. There were several top-notch transfers that panned out, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's shock moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively. The deadline day wasn't short of drama with clubs getting busy in completing deals that happened at a quick pace. We decode the key deadline day football transfers.

Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in 2019 as the latter activated his £107m buyout clause. However, two seasons later, Griezmann has moved back to Atletico in a shocking move. La Liga champions Atletico will pay the player's wages and there is a compulsory clause to make the transfer permanent. Griezmann has scored 133 goals in 257 games for Atletico.

Saul

Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea bolstered their mid-field by signing Saul Niguez from Atletico. Chelsea made things work out after paying a loan fee with an option to make the move permanent for the 26-year-old Spaniard. Saul made 340 appearances for Atletico, scoring 43 goals in total. "I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea," said Saul.

Emerson

Emerson Royal - Barcelona to Tottenham

Premier League side Tottenham have signed Brazil defender Emerson Royal from Barcelona for £25.8m on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old spent the past two seasons at Real Betis, scoring five goals in 79 games. Barca had exercised their option to bring him back for a reported £7.7m in June. Barca, who are in a huge financial crisis, agreed to the deal, needing money.

Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes to Real Madrid

Spanish giants Real Madrid have signed highly-rated France mid-fielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. The youngster has signed a six-year deal. Camavinga had entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 club, who were not prepared to lose him on a free transfer next year. Carlo Ancelotti wanted the 18-year-old as a priority. He was also linked with French side PSG.

Daniel James

Daniel James - Manchester United to Leeds United

Leeds United have signed Daniel James from Manchester United for a fee believed to be £25m. James had signed two seasons ago for Man United and scored nine goals in 74 appearances. The 23-year-old Wales winger has signed a five-year contract. "For me and my football career this is completely the right decision," James told Sky Sports.

Signings

Some other crucial deadline day signings

Hector Bellerin - Arsenal to Real Betis (loan) Dennis Praet - Leicester City to Torino (loan) Moise Kean - Everton to Juventus (loan) Nikola Vlasic - CSKA Moscow to West Ham United (undisclosed) Takehiro Tomiyasu - Bologna to Arsenal (£19.8m)