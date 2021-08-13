Serie A 2021-22: All that you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the cards for Juventus this season

The Serie A 2021-22 season is set to start from August 23 onwards. Defending champions Inter Milan open their campaign against Genoa at home on Saturday. After a crunch campaign in 2020-21, we might see things being real close this time around. All eyes will be on Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo as he chases more records. We present the key details.

Juventus

With Allegri back, Juventus are the favorites

With Massimiliano Allegri back at Juventus, the Turin giants are being considered as the favorites to win Serie A. Allegri helped Juve win a host of titles under his reign and his experience will be key. Juve are closing in on Manuel Locatelli and that will bolster their mid-field. Ronaldo, who scored most goals in Serie A last season, is Juventus' best resource.

AC Milan

AC Milan have recruited well and can launch a fight

AC Milan finished second in Serie A 2020-21, after having ruled the top place for quite some time. They were 12 points behind Inter. With Champions League football back for Milan, one expects a pivotal campaign for them. Milan have made some notable signings, including Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, and goalie Mike Magnan. If Zlatan Ibrahimovic stays fit, expect Milan to offer substance.

Inter

Inter could lose impetus after two strong seasons

Inter Milan saw manager Antonio Conte depart, under whom the club improved drastically in the last two seasons. After missing out on the title in 2019-20 by a solitary point, Inter dominated the scenes last season. With increasing debts, the club had to sell star names Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku. They are set to buy a few players but will it be enough?

Roma

Can Jose Mourinho lift Roma?

AS Roma roped in Jose Mourinho as the new manager and his pedigree can make a difference. Roma will be aiming for a top-four berth in Mourinho's first season. The club is likely to get hold of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after selling Edin Dzeko to Inter. Roma have signed a few quality players and Mourinho will want to showcase his mettle.

Fans

Serie A stadiums to have 50 percent capacity

The Italian government had granted clubs the go-ahead to host spectators to up to 50% of their stadium capacity. Fans were forced to sit out Serie A games since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that has affected the finances of clubs. With fans back, this serves as extra motivation for all the clubs and players involved.

Do you know?

Serie A 2021-22: Live telecast in India

The 2021-22 season can be watched on the Sony Ten Network in India. Fans can watch the league live on the Sony LIV app as well (paid subscription).