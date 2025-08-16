WhatsApp to show who viewed your status without opening list
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will show users a quick preview of who has viewed a particular update, without having to open the full viewer list. The upcoming feature is designed to give users more control and transparency over their status updates. It is still under development on Android and is expected to be rolled out in a future update, according to reports from WABetaInfo.
Engagement boost
Cleaner interface for quick insights
The new feature is also aimed at making status updates more interactive by visually highlighting viewer activity. It will let users monitor engagement without having to scroll through the list of viewers. The interface will be clean and simple, with icons indicating viewers in a compact layout, giving users an immediate insight into who has seen their update at a glance.
Privacy transparency
Privacy settings for each status update
Along with showing viewers, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that would show the privacy settings for each individual status update. This comes in handy as users can set different audiences for different updates and might forget who was included in which status. The feature will provide a quick reminder of the selected audience for each status update, making it easier to manage visibility.