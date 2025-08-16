The feature is currently under development

WhatsApp to show who viewed your status without opening list

By Akash Pandey 04:08 pm Aug 16, 202504:08 pm

What's the story

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will show users a quick preview of who has viewed a particular update, without having to open the full viewer list. The upcoming feature is designed to give users more control and transparency over their status updates. It is still under development on Android and is expected to be rolled out in a future update, according to reports from WABetaInfo.