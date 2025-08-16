NASA's Juno may intercept 1st-ever interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

Juno will use Jupiter's gravity for a speed boost—a move called the Oberth Maneuver—on September 9, 2025. This clever trick lets Juno change course and meet up with the comet between March 14-16, 2026, without needing a brand-new spacecraft. It'll pass about 0.36 AU from Jupiter (that's about one-third the distance from Earth to the Sun).

Comet core is less than 5.6km wide

Juno comes packed with science gear: infrared and UV spectrometers, a magnetometer, microwave radiometer, and cameras—all ready to scan the comet up close.

Hubble thinks the core of 3I/ATLAS is less than 5.6km wide, but Juno will get much more precise data during its close encounter.

All this could help us learn what interstellar visitors are really like!