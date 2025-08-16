Next Article
ChatGPT Plus now costs ₹1,999/month in India
OpenAI just bumped up ChatGPT subscription prices for Indian users, switching to rupee payments and making things about 14% more expensive.
Now, ChatGPT Plus is ₹1,999/month (up from $20/₹1,750), Pro is ₹19,900/month (was $200/₹17,500), and the Team plan is ₹2,099 per seat/month.
New 'ChatGPT Go' plan at ₹399/month
There's also a new "ChatGPT Go" plan at ₹399/month for India and a few other markets. It unlocks perks like GPT-5 access and longer memory—stuff you don't get with the free version—but it's only available locally.
Even with these updates, OpenAI faces stiff competition from free or cheaper AI tools like Google Gemini and Perplexity AI.