ChatGPT Plus now costs ₹1,999/month in India

New 'ChatGPT Go' plan at ₹399/month

There's also a new "ChatGPT Go" plan at ₹399/month for India and a few other markets. It unlocks perks like GPT-5 access and longer memory—stuff you don't get with the free version—but it's only available locally.

Even with these updates, OpenAI faces stiff competition from free or cheaper AI tools like Google Gemini and Perplexity AI.