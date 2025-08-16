Next Article
AI pioneers push for empathy in tech
AI legends Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun are advocating for tech leaders to incorporate empathy as a core part of how AI works.
They worry that as AI gets smarter, it could ignore our best interests unless it's designed to genuinely care about people.
Hinton, LeCun emphasize on need for 'guardrails' in AI
Hinton warns that without empathy, we might lose control over super-smart AI.
LeCun agrees, saying AIs should have "guardrails" like empathy and always put humans first—kind of like how parents instinctively protect their kids.
Both stress that with chatbots already causing real harm, building in compassion and safety rules isn't just smart—it's necessary for everyone's wellbeing.