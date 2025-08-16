AI pioneers push for empathy in tech

Hinton, LeCun emphasize on need for 'guardrails' in AI

Hinton warns that without empathy, we might lose control over super-smart AI.

LeCun agrees, saying AIs should have "guardrails" like empathy and always put humans first—kind of like how parents instinctively protect their kids.

Both stress that with chatbots already causing real harm, building in compassion and safety rules isn't just smart—it's necessary for everyone's wellbeing.