Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 03:53 pm

World number six, Dominic Thiem, has been out of action lately due to a wrist injury. He recently pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Thiem would be eyeing a comeback at the impending US Open, where he could meet several rivals, especially Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. Here is a statistical comparison between Thiem and the Big Three.

Career

A look at his career stats

Thiem has a win-loss record of 309-166. He is 74-28 at Grand Slams. In 2020, he clinched his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the US Open (22-6). He defeated Alexander Zverev to win the title. Thiem has also played the finals of French Open twice (28-8) and Australian Open once (19-8). He has not gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon (5-6).

vs Djokovic

Djokovic leads 7-5; Thiem has been dominant lately

Thiem has squared off with the world number one, Djokovic, 12 times. The Serbian leads the head-to-head series 7-5. He won the first five matches between them from 2014 to 2017. Thiem claimed his first victory against Djokovic in 2017, having stunned him in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Notably, Thiem has won three of the last four encounters between them.

Information

Thiem defeated Djokovic in semis of 2020 ATP Finals

Thiem and Djokovic last met in the semi-finals of 2020 ATP Finals. The former made a resounding comeback from 0-4 down in the final set tie-break, eventually winning 7-5, 6-7(10), 7-6(5). Thiem then lost the final to Daniil Medvedev.

vs Nadal

Nadal has a lead of 9-6

Thiem has clashed with Spanish ace Rafael Nadal a total of 15 times. Nadal leads the head-to-head series 9-6. Notably, Nadal is unbeaten against Thiem in the tournament finals (twice in French Open, and once in ATP Masters 1000 Madrid and Barcelona each). Against Nadal as well, Thiem has won three of the last four encounters between them (ATP Finals, Australian Open, and Barcelona).

vs Federer

Thiem enjoys a 5-2 lead over Federer

Thiem has locked horns with Swiss maestro Roger Federer seven times. The Austrian enjoys a 5-2 lead over Federer in the ATP matches. Thiem beat Federer thrice in 2019 (ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 Madrid, and ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells). Federer last defeated Thiem at the 2018 ATP Finals. The duo hasn't met at a Grand Slam yet.

Feats

Notable feats of Thiem

Thiem qualified for the ATP Finals every year from 2016 to 2020. He overcame Federer and Djokovic en route to the 2019 championship match. He then beat Nadal and Djokovic before reaching the 2020 final. Thiem remains one of the few players to have recorded at least five career wins against each member of the Big three (Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal).