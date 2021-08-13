Harry Kane vs Romelu Lukaku: Decoding the key stats

Harry Kane and Romleu Lukaku could vie for the Premier League Golden Boot

The Premier League 2021-22 season promises to be a cracking affair with Romelu Lukaku joining Chelsea. Lukaku sealed a record £97.5m move from Inter Milan, scripting several transfer records. On the other hand, Harry Kane, who is looking to depart Tottenham, may end up playing for the London club as Manchester City monitor the advancements. We decode the statistical rivalry between the two players.

A look at the career stats of Lukaku

Lukaku started his career with Anderlecht, scoring 41 goals in 98 matches. He played 15 matches for Chelsea but didn't score a goal. He netted 17 goals for West Brom on loan in 2012-13. For Everton, Lukaku smashed 87 goals in 166 matches. At Manchester United, Lukaku scored 42 times in 96 appearances. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for Inter Milan.

A look at Harry Kane's career stats

In 336 games across competitions for Spurs, talisman Kane has netted a whopping 221 goals to date. Kane scored five goals in 18 matches while being on loan at Leyton Orient (2010-11). He also scored nine times in 27 appearances for Milwall in the 2011-12 season. Kane scored twice in 15 games for Leicester on loan (2012-13) and played five games for Norwich.

Lukaku's record in the Premier League

Lukaku played for West Brom, Chelsea, Everton, and Manchester United in the Premier League. In 252 appearances, the Belgian ace scored 113 goals, including 68 for Everton. He also made 35 assists. Lukaku scored 58 of his PL goals with the left foot and 31 (right foot), including six penalties and a free-kick. He registered 316 shots on target, besides creating 38 big chances.

Kane's Premier League stats

In 245 Premier League appearances, Kane has scored 166 goals, besides making 34 assists. He has 104 goals with his right foot and 35 with his left foot, including 24 penalties and a free-kick. Kane has registered 26 headed goals. He has accounted for 405 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork 31 times. He has created 48 big chances.

Lukaku has earned individual and team success

Lukaku has won one Premier League Player of the Month award. The celebrated striker won the Belgian Pro League in 2009-10 with Anderlecht and Serie A with Inter in 2020-21. He was the Europa League top-scorer in 2014-15 and Player of the Season in 2019-20. He was adjudged Serie A Most Valuable Player in 2020-21.

Kane has earned several Premier League awards

Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, despite dominating the scenes in the Premier League. He is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. Kane has won one Playmaker award. He has won six Player of the Month awards as well. He has been a two-time runner-up with Spurs in the League Cup and one-time runner-up in the Champions League.