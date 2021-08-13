Romelu Lukaku re-joins Chelsea for £97.5m: Key transfer records scripted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 12:46 pm

Lukaku spent two seasons at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has re-joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record sum of £97.5m. This is Chelsea's most expensive transfer in their history, having surpassed the £75.8m they paid for Kai Havertz last summer. Lukaku has also become the second-most costliest player in terms of British transfer fees, being a bit short of the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish. Here's more.

Reaction

Lukaku is happy and blessed to be back

Lukaku said he is coming back to Chelsea with a lot of experience. "I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku told the club's website. "It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature," he added.

Words

Lukaku is aiming to win titles with Chelsea

Lukaku said the relationship he shares with Chelsea means a lot. He is aiming to win more titles with the Blues. "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling," said Lukaku.

Transfer

Unique records scripted by Lukaku in terms of transfer

The amount of money spent on Lukaku is more than any other player in history. Notably, clubs have paid a combined figure of about £290m in transfer fees for him. Also, two of the top five fees paid for a player in British football history have now been for Lukaku. He has also set transfer fee records for both Inter and Chelsea.

Records

Other transfer records set by Lukaku

Lukaku joined Inter Milan from Manchester United two summers ago for £74m. This is the most expensive signing in Inter's history. Lukaku is also the most expensive departure in Serie A history. He has broken the record set by Paul Pogba in 2016 (Juventus to Manchester United). Lukaku also holds the record for the most expensive departure in Everton's history when he joined United.

Stats

A look at Lukaku's career stats

Lukaku started his career with Anderlecht, scoring 41 goals in 98 matches. He played 15 matches for Chelsea but didn't score a goal. He netted 17 goals for West Brom on loan in 2012-13. For Everton, Lukaku smashed 87 goals in 166 matches. At Man United, Lukaku scored 42 times in 96 appearances. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for Inter Milan.

Fees

Lukaku is present twice in top-five British transfer fees

Jack Grealish [Aston Villa to Manchester City] £100m in 2021. Romelu Lukaku [Inter Milan to Chelsea] £97.5m in 2021. Paul Pogba [Juventus to Manchester United] £89m in 2016. Harry Maguire [Leicester City to Manchester United] £80m in 2019. Romelu Lukaku [Everton to Manchester United] £75m in 2017.